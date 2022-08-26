Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jamie Foxx’s video making fun of Donald Trump
  • Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jamie Foxx’s video making fun of Donald Trump.
  • Thousands of people responded to a video of Jamie Foxx imitating former US president Donald Trump.
  • Among those who enjoyed the viral clip that Foxx’s followers claimed did the best portrayal of Trump was the “Friends” star.
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jamie Foxx’s video making fun of Donald Trump. Thousands of people responded to a video of Jamie Foxx imitating former US president Donald Trump, including Jennifer.

Among those who enjoyed the viral clip that Foxx’s followers claimed did the best portrayal of Trump was the “Friends” star.
In an interview to promote their Netflix film “Day Shift,” Foxx and Snoop Dogg impersonated the Republican leader.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Next Story