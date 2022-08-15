Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston’s latest snap attracts praise & love from fans

Jennifer Aniston’s latest snap attracts praise & love from fans

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston’s latest snap attracts praise & love from fans

Jennifer Aniston’s latest snap attracts praise & love from fans

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Aniston’s latest snap attracts praise & love from fans.
  • 53-year-old Friends alumni received a deluge of responses from admirers after hairstylist Chris McMillan posted her candid photos.
  • She smiled at the camera as she posed for some black and white photos
Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston’s latest snap attracts praise & love from fans. Fans and followers have showered Jennifer Aniston with praise and admiration for her most recent photo.

53-year-old Friends alumni received a deluge of responses from admirers after hairstylist Chris McMillan posted candid photos of the actress in a black and white bikini on Instagram.

She smiled at the camera as she posed for some black and white photos while wearing a triangle bikini and fashionable pants. Jennifer added a lengthy necklace and a watch to finish her outfit.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Chris McMillan (@mrchrismcmillan)

Advertisement

As expected, followers flocked to Chris’ Instagram grid image of Jennifer and one fan gushed: “She’s flawless, surely? gorgeous gal, really.”

Another person commented, “I’m in love with these pictures!” a third individual “This is awesome! Glowing!”

The most stunning woman in the world, according to a fourth social media user.

Aniston’s most recent photo shows her enjoying the sun in style on her summer vacation by the coast after she caused the internet to go crazy with her scorching beachside selfie.

Advertisement

Also Read

Reese Witherspoon dismisses rumours of a fight with Jennifer Aniston over an Emmy nomination.
Reese Witherspoon dismisses rumours of a fight with Jennifer Aniston over an Emmy nomination.

Reese Witherspoon refuted rumours of a dispute with her longtime pal Jennifer...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story