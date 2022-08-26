Advertisement
Jennifer Garner recounts her childhood memories

  • Jennifer Garner is remembering her favorite childhood moments.
  • She was dressed as a nun.
  • Jennifer was also invited to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.
In her most recent social media post, Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner is remembering some of her favorite childhood moments.

On Friday, 50-year-old Garner, who frequently shares updates from her personal and professional lives with fans online, climbed into the latest TikTok craze and gave her followers an amusing look at her retro “teenage dirtbag moments.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

The actress from Yes Day posted a number of pictures, including one in which she had hilariously crossed eyes, another in which she was dressed as a nun, and one in which she was posing as the 13 Going On 30 cast against San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge in high school.

Victoria Beckham participated in the TikTok trend just one week prior to this.

In the meantime, Jennifer was also invited to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding but was unable to go because of prior business commitments.

