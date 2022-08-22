Jennifer Garner was seen shopping when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Georgia

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were spotted shopping at a wholesale club in West Virginia.

While her children attended her ex-three-day lover’s wedding celebration, Garner skipped the festivities to visit Sam’s Club.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there,” the source told the outlet.

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were spotted shopping at a wholesale club in West Virginia, while her ex-husband Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez for the second time in Georgia.

While her children attended her ex-three-day lover’s wedding celebration, the star of The Adam Project skipped the lovely and romantic festivities to visit Sam’s Club.

According to TMZ, the star, 50, was escorted by her father William Garner on her outing with her businessman lover, during which she also posed for photographs with her fans.

Despite receiving an invitation to the wedding from Affleck and Lopez, Garner was unable to go owing to work obligations, according to a source for Hollywood Life.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there,” the source told the outlet.

Garner “is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider said before adding, “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness.”

Advertisement

Her 16-year-old daughter Violet, 13-year-old daughter Seraphina, and 11-year-old son Sam, whom she has with Ben Affleck, were with their father to celebrate with him his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, who has been connecting with them since the wedding.

“So the fact that the kids feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for,” the source shared.

Another insider told the publication that the actor “congratulated” Affleck and Lopez for their lavish plans to celebrate their union before the event as she was not able to attend.

“Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source said. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids.”

“Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom. Jennifer has wished them all the best and knows it will be a beautiful event,” the outlet shared.

Also Read Jennifer Garner declines invitation to ex-husband Ben Affleck’s wedding bash Garner will not be attending her Ben Affleck's wedding the Argo and...