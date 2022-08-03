Jennifer Lawrence looks elegant in brown dress; See

Jennifer Lawrence would impersonate Ellen DeGeneres in the bathroom
In a recent talk show, Jennifer Lawrence revealed how she used to...
Jennifer Lawrence wore a stylish outfit on Tuesday when she went for a relaxing walk through the West Village in Manhattan.
The 31-year-old Oscar winner has been looking great since she had her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37. She was seen with long blonde hair that flowed gracefully down her shoulders.
Jennifer looked great in a long, flowy maxi dress that hugged her curves and stopped just above her ankles.
But it seems like Jennifer liked the look, because she seemed to be wearing the same dress on Saturday.
The actor had been seen having lunch in the West Village with the well-known French director Leos Carax before this.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.