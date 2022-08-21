Jennifer Lopez achieves a new milestone after her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jlo has reached a milestone after marrying Affleck

wedding took place at affleck’s estate on Saturday, marking the celebrity couple’s second wedding in a little over a month’s time.

The first wedding took place just over a month ago.

Advertisement

After her extravagant wedding to Ben Affleck, American singer Jennifer Lopez has reached a new milestone in her career.

A lavish wedding took place at the “Good Will Hunting” star’s estate on Saturday, marking the celebrity couple’s second wedding in a little over a month’s time. The first wedding took place just over a month ago.

The A-list couple had previously tied the knot in Las Vegas in the middle of July, but they renewed their vows in front of friends and family at Affleck’s 87-acre (35-hectare) waterfront compound in the state of Georgia, located in the southeastern United States.

According to People magazine, Affleck’s longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith were both in attendance at the three-day event. The event was held in Los Angeles.

This is Lopez’s fourth marriage, while Affleck’s second one was to Jennifer Garner.

In the meantime, the singer known as On the Floor has recently reached 220 million followers on Instagram and has posted more than 3000 times.

Advertisement

Also Read Jennifer Lopez arrives at the hospital to support Ben Affleck as his mother undergoes surgery Jennifer Lopez abandoned her wedding plans to support her husband in a...