Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez achieves a new milestone after her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez achieves a new milestone after her wedding with Ben Affleck

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez achieves a new milestone after her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez achieves a new milestone after her wedding with Ben Affleck

Advertisement
  • Jlo has reached a milestone after marrying Affleck
  • wedding took place at affleck’s  estate on Saturday, marking the celebrity couple’s second wedding in a little over a month’s time.
  • The first wedding took place just over a month ago.
Advertisement

After her extravagant wedding to Ben Affleck, American singer Jennifer Lopez has reached a new milestone in her career.

A lavish wedding took place at the “Good Will Hunting” star’s estate on Saturday, marking the celebrity couple’s second wedding in a little over a month’s time. The first wedding took place just over a month ago.

The A-list couple had previously tied the knot in Las Vegas in the middle of July, but they renewed their vows in front of friends and family at Affleck’s 87-acre (35-hectare) waterfront compound in the state of Georgia, located in the southeastern United States.

According to People magazine, Affleck’s longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith were both in attendance at the three-day event. The event was held in Los Angeles.

This is Lopez’s fourth marriage, while Affleck’s second one was to Jennifer Garner.

In the meantime, the singer known as On the Floor has recently reached 220 million followers on Instagram and has posted more than 3000 times.

Advertisement

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the hospital to support Ben Affleck as his mother undergoes surgery
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the hospital to support Ben Affleck as his mother undergoes surgery

Jennifer Lopez abandoned her wedding plans to support her husband in a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story