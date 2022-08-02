Jennifer Lopez amazed fans with her first performance after her wedding

Jennifer Lopez amazed fans with her first performance after her wedding to Ben Affleck. This past weekend, superstar Jennifer Lopez wowed audience members with a moving performance at the LuisaViaRoma in Italy.

In order to thank her fans, Lopez made her first appearance on stage since her wedding to Ben Affleck on Saturday in Capri, Italy.

“If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight,” two of the singer’s most well-known singles, were the first two songs she performed.

Lopez, 53, beaming in a zebra-print bodysuit and flowing cape, smiled as the crowd yelled her name.

The celebrity also performed some wardrobe magic when, during the performance, her animal print outfit vanished, leaving her in a glittery nude bodysuit.

The singer thanked her fans for attending her show and stated “We’re giving disco tonight, the singer of “Dinero” announced. You know what makes me think of this? This brings back memories of my childhood in the Bronx.

Do you mind if tonight I indulge in my disco diva fantasies here with you? “She then inquired of those present.

Before performing more of her hit songs to round up her set, including “In the songs “On the Floor” and “Dance Again,” Lopez thanked the crowd for their support, adding, “I give you my heart. I offer you my entire being. I cherish you. I’m grateful.”

The night of Jennifer Lopez’s presentation follows her trip to Paris with her new husband Ben Affleck.

