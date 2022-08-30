Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrives in Los Angeles

The newlyweds could be seen loading their luggage into a black SUV after stepping off their private plane

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck travelled to Italy for a five-day romantic honeymoon before returning to Los Angeles.

The newlyweds could be seen loading their luggage into a black SUV after stepping off their private plane in photos taken at the airport.

Both the Marry Me actor and the Argo actress wore beige and grey clothing for the day, color-coordinating their looks.

Affleck donned a beige pullover with a matching sweater and grey sweatpants, while JLo looked stylish in a sweatsuit with her honey blonde hair left open.

The couple returned from their vacation in Milan and Lake Como looking stylish with their matching aviator sunglasses and white shoes.

As JLo’s Bel-Air residence is being renovated, Lopez and Affleck are presently residing in James Packer’s $60M Beverly Hills mansion, according to TMZ.

The couple wed in July of this year in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas, and they later hosted a spectacular three-day party at Affleck’s house in Georgia for their friends and family.

