Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s demanding schedules cause marital tension

There is reportedly “trouble building” between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The newlyweds have been trying to “mix their families together.”

Jennifer and Affleck married in a low-key ceremony.

After being married, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly had to deal with problems caused by their demanding schedules that kept them apart.

There is reportedly “trouble building” between the loved-up pair following their idyllic three-day wedding ceremony in Georgia, according to sources.

According to a source who spoke anonymously to a magazine, the changes that have occurred in both Jennifer and Affleck’s lives since their marriage have strained their union.

The source told, “Jen and Ben have moved at 100 miles per hour since getting back together and they were swept away by the excitement of it all.”

The children’s unease, their busy schedules over the upcoming year, which will force them to spend significant amounts of time apart (which has left Jen in tears at times as she’ll miss him so much), and the general struggles faced by parents fusing two families, along with all the stress that comes with that, all started to emerge in the run-up to the wedding.

The insider continued, “There has been some tension between them.”

After exchanging vows in a low-key wedding in Las Vegas, Lopez and Affleck hosted a lavish party at the Argo actor’s Georgia house.

In contrast to Affleck, who has three children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife Jenner Garner, Jennifer is the mother of twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source earlier told that the newlyweds have been trying “hard” to “mix their families together” since the wedding.

