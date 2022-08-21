Jennifer Lopez arrives at the hospital to support Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez abandoned her wedding plans to support her husband in a difficult situation.

Ben Affleck appeared to be a lucky man, as his new wife Jennifer Lopez abandoned her wedding plans to support her husband in a difficult situation.

Lopez stood by her new husband, Ben Affleck, as his mother needed stitches after an incident at their Georgia estate just hours before their wedding.

The singer won hearts with her kind gesture as she paid a visit to Affleck’s injured mother in the hospital just hours before their three-day wedding celebrations.

The famous couple were spotted outside a Savannah hospital on Friday after an incident at her son’s Georgia estate allegedly required medical attention for the actor’s mother.

Chris Anne Boldt is said to have fallen off a dock and cut her leg at the Riceboro property where Ben and Jennifer are throwing a big party this weekend to celebrate their recent Las Vegas wedding.

Lopez is said to have been rushed to the hospital and required stitches after the Batman actor called 911 after discovering her at his home.

After treatment, Ben Affleck’s mother had a gauze on her leg, but the incident was not serious. A main ceremony is expected to take place on Saturday, followed by a family barbecue on Sunday.

