Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are planning for new addition in family

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are planning for a new addition to the family.

Insiders claim that Affleck and Lopez intend to grow their mixed family by one more child.

The diva was asked if she would like to have more kids.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are planning for a new addition to the family. The adored celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who secretly wed in a simple ceremony in Las Vegas to realize a lifelong ambition, want to have another child.

Insiders claim that Affleck and Lopez intend to grow their mixed family by one more child.

When the two of them reunited in April of last year, shortly after Lopez’s breakup with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, sources said they were eager to raise a family. And friends claim that after becoming legally man and wife, they are moving forward with their plans to have a child.

By this time next year, “ideally,” the source told Closer, “they’ll have a kid in their arms, maybe twins if they’re lucky.”

“The official line they tell folks is that they’re just thrilled to have this wonderful, blended family and that’s all they need besides each other,” the article continued. But J-Lo is using this to divert attention since she wants everything handled discreetly and it will take time, especially if they follow through with her preferred course of action of using a surrogate.

The singer of “On The Floor” earlier expressed her desire to have more children. 2020, when asked if she’d like to have a child with Alex, she said, “I want to!” “I don’t know if it’s in God’s plan, but I would like to try,” the speaker continued. I’m extremely receptive to it!

Advertisement

In a previous interview, the diva was asked if she would like to have more kids, to which she answered with a resounding “Yeah!”

Lopez and her 53-year-old ex-husband Marc Anthony share twins Max and Emme, who are 14 years old, while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as two daughters each.

Although having more children would be the cherry on top of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s fairy-tale romance, it’s not as if Jennifer Lopez needs them to feel whole.

Also Read Jennifer Lopez astonished fans in bold orange dress in Capri Jennifer Lopez astonished fans in a bold orange dress in Capri. Lopez...