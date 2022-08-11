Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have no intention to buy new home

The couple purchased James Packer’s Beverly Hills residence for over $50m in June.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly decided to restore the expansive property Lopez already owns in Bel-Air rather than purchase a new one.

The couple has not purchased a new home and currently has no intentions to do so.

Affleck and Lopez have reportedly purchased James Packer’s Beverly Hills residence for more over $50 million in June after months of property shopping in Los Angeles.

The couple will reportedly spend one year remodelling the expansive Bel-Air property Lopez already owns before relocating there in late 2023.

According to the publication, Lopez’s Mediterranean-style estate, which she purchased from actress Sela Ward in 2016, will now serve as their everlasting home.

