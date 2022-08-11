Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have no intention to buy new home

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have no intention to buy new home

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have no intention to buy new home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

  • The couple purchased James Packer’s Beverly Hills residence for over $50m in June.
  • They will reportedly spend one-year remodelling Lopez’s Bel-Air property.
  • Lopez’s Mediterranean-style estate will now serve as their everlasting home.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly decided to restore the expansive property Lopez already owns in Bel-Air rather than purchase a new one.

The couple has not purchased a new home and currently has no intentions to do so.

Affleck and Lopez have reportedly purchased James Packer’s Beverly Hills residence for more over $50 million in June after months of property shopping in Los Angeles.

The couple will reportedly spend one year remodelling the expansive Bel-Air property Lopez already owns before relocating there in late 2023.

According to the publication, Lopez’s Mediterranean-style estate, which she purchased from actress Sela Ward in 2016, will now serve as their everlasting home.

