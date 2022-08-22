Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck once again said “I do” this weekend.
  • It happened in front of friends and family in Georgia.
  • hey got engaged at the time they co-starred in the films “Gigli” in 2003 and “Jersey Girl” in 2004.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck exchanged another “I do” this weekend.

But this time it happened in front of friends and family in Georgia, not at a late-night drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, a person close to the couple who was not permitted to talk publicly said on Sunday.

According to the reports, the ceremony took place on Saturday at Affleck’s house outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their children in attendance.

Last month, the celebrity pair exchanged vows in Las Vegas, as Lopez revealed to her followers in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.

“Love is lovely. Love is nice. Love, it turns out, is a patient thing. Last month, Lopez posted a message under the pen name Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, had a well-known relationship in the early 2000s. They got engaged at the time they co-starred in the films “Gigli” in 2003 and “Jersey Girl” in 2004, but they didn’t get married.

Since the couple’s romance was reignited last year, paparazzi have been relentlessly following them, from the beginnings of their courting to their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival last year to their most recent honeymoon in Paris.

When contacted for comment on Sunday, the couple’s representatives did not immediately react.

