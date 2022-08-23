Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck selected Georgia for their wedding celebrations for a special reason.
  • The 45-minute ceremony was held in the southern state due of the couple’s romantic past
  • according to sources. Affleck and JLo were engaged for the first time in 2002, and they broke up two years later.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck selected Georgia for their wedding celebrations for an emotional reason.

The pair, who wed in Las Vegas in July, flew to Affleck’s 87-acre estate to celebrate their marriage with their family and children.

The 45-minute ceremony was held in the southern state due of the couple’s romantic past, according to sources. Affleck and JLo were engaged for the first time in 2002, and they broke up two years later.

This home was purchased by the couple to symbolise their love for one another.

“Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around,” the source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who were first engaged in 2002 and split in 2004

“They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then,” the source adds.

The wedding celebrations were also attended by JLo’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max and Affleck’s children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

