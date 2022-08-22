Jennifer Lopez feels incredibly special after her wedding

Friends and family gathered to celebrate the couple’s wedding.

Jennifer Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown for the ceremony.

The Argo Oscar winner was dressed in a black tuxedo with a white blazer.

The new wife of Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez, a recent newlywed, declared the Georgia wedding celebration to be “perfect.”

Lopez believed the couple’s weekend celebration in Georgia with their friends and family “was a dream,” a source told, “Each and every child present was a joy for her. She adored the location. Everything seemed very spectacular, “said an insider.

The actress and singer “feels incredibly pleased being married to Ben,” the source claimed.

The insider continues, “She keeps calling him my husband,’ and it’s extremely charming.

Just over a month after exchanging vows in Las Vegas, Affleck, 50, and Lopez celebrated their union with a ceremony in Georgia on Saturday in front of friends and family.

Affleck’s longtime buddy Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, the director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, the Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto, and the top Hollywood talent agency Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, were among the celebrities there.

At the ceremony, Jennifer Lopez mesmerized the audience in a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil. The Argo Oscar winner was dressed in a black tuxedo with a white blazer.

