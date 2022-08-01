Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez flaunts in mini floral dress in Capri

Jennifer Lopez flaunts in mini floral dress in Capri

Articles
Jennifer Lopez flaunts in mini floral dress in Capri

The Hollywood singer flaunts in a mini floral dress in public in Capri – Daily Mail

  • Lopez was on a vacation with Ben ahead of visiting Capri.
  • She impressed the public with some accessories along with a flashy dress.
  • She tied the knot with Ben in Las Vegas recently.
Following her wonderful vacation with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez impressed the public in Capri by wearing a floral-printed minidress with her dazzling presence.

The actor from Marry Me flaunted her toned legs in the summer-appropriate light blue dress with large red flowers.

For her day out, the bride-to-be complemented her outfit with gold hoop earrings, matching bracelets, and rings, and she slayed the ensemble.

Lopez wore aviator-style sunglasses and wedge sandals, along with a sleek bun of honey-blonde hair.

The Hollywood diva wore minimal makeup consisting of pale lipstick and pink blush, and carried a wicker purse.

Lopez and Affleck recently sealed the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony after a beautiful vacation in France.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote in her newsletter.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she added. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real.”

Next Story