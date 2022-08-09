Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez grabs attention with her glamorous appreance

Jennifer Lopez grabs attention with her glamorous appreance

Jennifer Lopez grabs attention with her glamorous appreance

Jennifer Lopez – Daily Mail

  • Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning as she entered a Los Angeles studio.
  • The 53-year-old wore a glamorous outfit that drew attention to her incredible figure.
  • Jennifer and Ben Affleck shocked fans by revealing their mid-July wedding.
On Monday, Jennifer Lopez drew attention with her glamorous appearance as she entered a Los Angeles dancing studio.

The 53-year-old actress wore tie-dyed sweatpants and a matching sweater with swirls that drew attention to the centre of her chest.

The singer-songwriter was breathtakingly beautiful as she wore her light brown hair in a thick bun behind her head and carried a green leather handbag, exposing her wonderful proportions.

Every onlooker was awestruck by Lopez’s stunning appearance, as she sported a fashionable ensemble for the occasion that rendered her absolutely stunning.

The New York native enhanced her appearance with a pair of pink sunglasses.

However, Lopez turned up the heat by wearing enormous hoops and a massive gold watch. She wore white sneakers with coloured Nike logos on the sides as she walked.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck shocked some fans by revealing their mid-July wedding in a low-key ceremony. They wed in a small Las Vegas ceremony.

