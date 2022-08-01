Jennifer Lopez is back on stage after secretly marrying Ben Affleck.

Jennifer sparkled at the event on Saturday in Capri, Italy.

Jennifer made her stage comeback with a riveting performance.

On Saturday evening in Capri, Italy, at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala, Jennifer made her stage comeback with a riveting performance.

The 53-year-old On the Floor singer gave her first performance since secretly marrying Ben Affleck on July 17 in favour of UNICEF’s relief efforts for war-torn Ukraine.

The Marry Me starlet shined on stage at the celebrity-studded event while donning a glittering zebra-print suit by Roberto Cavalli, embellished with sparkles and topped with a matching feathered and flowing cloak.

The Hustler actress sang renditions of her 1990s singles Waiting for Tonight and If You Had My Love while also belting out covers of I’m Every Woman by Chaka Khan, I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor, and Turn the Beat Around by Gloria Estefan.

The stories also stated that Affleck, Lopez’s new spouse, did not attend. According to reports, the newlyweds will have a grandiose, multi-day wedding banquet for their friends and family.

