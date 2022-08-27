Jennifer Lopez is so delighted to be Mrs Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez feels she’s on top of the world ever since she tied the knot Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez feels she’s on top of the world ever since she tied the knot with the love of her life Ben Affleck last month in intimate Las Vegas wedding.

The Marry Me actress and Argo actor are enjoying their second “romantic” Italian honeymoon, a source close to the couple said to Hollywood Life.

The source said that because JLo and Affleck both have busy schedules, the couple will return immediately to their workplaces after the trip.

“Ben and Jennifer will both head straight back to work after their honeymoon. He’s still in the middle of editing his Nike movie and she’s about to start shooting her new Netflix show [Atlas],” the insider said.

“So their schedules are very tight, they had to do a lot of juggling to fit everything in,” the source added. “But the good news is Jennifer’s shooting here [in LA] so they’ll be coming home to each other every night.”

“It was originally going to shoot in Canada so this is much better for newlywed life,” continued the source.

As for their honeymoon, “Getting away together to Italy is romantic but really for them, the most romantic thing is creating a life together as husband and wife,” the insider explained.

“They both have a ton going on with work and with the kids’ new school year and then on top of that the remodel,” the outlet shared.

“A lot of people would be stressed but Jennifer’s very serene about it all. She’s just so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck, she’s on top of the world,” noted the source.

The duo decided to throw a lavish three-day wedding bash for their family and friends at Affleck’s Georgia estate after tying the knot in a low-key ceremony.

Following which, they jetted off to Italy to celebrate their union alone for a second time after bringing kids to their first honeymoon in Europe.

