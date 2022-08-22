Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez is welcomed into the family by Ben Affleck’s brother Casey

Jennifer Lopez is welcomed into the family by Ben Affleck’s brother Casey

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez is welcomed into the family by Ben Affleck’s brother Casey

Jennifer Lopez is welcomed into the family by Ben Affleck’s brother Casey

Advertisement
  • Ben Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck welcomed his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez to his family
  • The wedding celebration planned for their close friends and family was postponed since the Manchester by the Sea star was unable to make it
  • However, a source told that Casey couldn’t attend the event “unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home.”
Advertisement

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck welcomed his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez to his family following the dreamy and gorgeous wedding ceremony of the couple in Georgia.

The three-day wedding celebration the couple planned for their close friends and family was postponed since the Manchester by the Sea star was unable to make it.

On the morning of Ben and JLo’s wedding, Casey was asked why he wasn’t present at his brother’s wedding while out for coffee in Los Angeles.

“I have other things,” the actor told before entering and SUV and driving off.

However, a source told that Casey couldn’t attend the event “unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home.”

Now, Casey is all praise for the new addition to his family in an Instagram post while also dismissing rumours of a possible feud between the brothers.

Advertisement

“Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote with an old picture of him with the newlyweds when they used to date back in the 2000s.

“Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey added. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

Before concluding, the Oscar winner added, “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Casey Affleck (@caseyaffleck)

Advertisement

Also Read

Jlo and Ben Affleck wedding details inside
Jlo and Ben Affleck wedding details inside

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said their “I do’s” for the second...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story