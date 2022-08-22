Jennifer Lopez is welcomed into the family by Ben Affleck’s brother Casey

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey Affleck welcomed his new sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez to his family following the dreamy and gorgeous wedding ceremony of the couple in Georgia.

The three-day wedding celebration the couple planned for their close friends and family was postponed since the Manchester by the Sea star was unable to make it.

On the morning of Ben and JLo’s wedding, Casey was asked why he wasn’t present at his brother’s wedding while out for coffee in Los Angeles.

“I have other things,” the actor told before entering and SUV and driving off.

However, a source told that Casey couldn’t attend the event “unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home.”

Now, Casey is all praise for the new addition to his family in an Instagram post while also dismissing rumours of a possible feud between the brothers.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote with an old picture of him with the newlyweds when they used to date back in the 2000s.

“Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey added. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

Before concluding, the Oscar winner added, “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Casey Affleck (@caseyaffleck)

