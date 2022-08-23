Jennifer Lopez shares first wedding photo with fans

Jennifer Lopez has been absent from social media for weeks.

She surprised her fans with an Instagram picture of herself dressed as a bride.

The singer shared a sneak peek of each of her wedding-day outfits.

Jennifer Lopez, the second wife of actor Ben Affleck, delighted her fans by sharing the first exciting glimpse from their star-studded wedding.

After spending her honeymoon in Europe with Ben Affleck and their five children, Lopez, who had been absent from social media for weeks, captivated fans with a picture of herself dressed as a bride.

On Tuesday, the celebrity shared a sneak peek of each of her wedding-day outfits on Instagram, which quickly received a tones of likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

With a sun-kissed tan, frosty silver eye makeup, and nude lipstick, Jennifer Lopez looks stunning. She wears a high neckline with a feather accent, sparkling pearl and diamond earrings, and a white tulle veil hiding her face.

The On the Floor singer’s fans were ecstatic to learn everything about her special day, and they erupted in joy. The first image is as bridal as they come and shows Affleck’s beloved’s wedding makeup and veil up close.

Fans could not stop expressing their joy and praising the timeless beauty. One fan wrote: “Aww can’t wait to see.”

Another person commented: “Simply stunning,” and another said: “So gorgeous.”

When they saw their first glimpse of Jennifer Lopez as Ben Affleck’s wife, her fans said, “I adore you Jennifer!” Another remarked, “Most ideal bride ever.”

