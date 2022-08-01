Jill Scott ‘scarred’ Prince William – and a yellow card joke

Jill Scott was part of the England team that lost the Euro 2009 final to Germany.

The 35-year-old met Prince William when she collected her winners’ medal.

Despite the fact that she was unable to travel to the Palace to accept her award due to the pandemic.

Jill Scott, an experienced midfielder, would have relished the Lionesses’ spectacular victory at the Euros.

The 35-year-old was a member of the side that lost the Euro 2009 final to Germany 13 years ago.

So, after eventually defeating the Germans last night, she had a nice moment with Prince William when she joined her current Lioness teammates to collect her winners’ medal.

William is the president of the English Football Association (FA), and he was on hand yesterday to award the winning team with medals and the trophy.

When the future King came to congratulate Jill, they eschewed the conventional greeting in favour of a hearty hug.

Maybe it’s because the couple has a running joke about a blunder that resulted in Sunderland-born Jill taking out the older royal.

“It roots back to approximately 10 years ago when we performed a charity event and I slid and side-tackled him and actually wiped him out,” she previously stated.

“Whenever he meets us, the running joke is, “No yellow cards this tournament Jill!”

A few years later, at a kickabout at Kensington Palace, William, 40, joked that the unintentional tackle had left him with a scar on his leg.

In 2020, the 35-year-old was awarded the MBE for her services to women's football, and the prince wrote her a handwritten note congratulating her and stating, "Keep up the good work." Despite the fact that she was unable to travel to the Palace to accept her award due to the pandemic. On her podcast, Jill Scott's Coffee Club, she stated, "That's probably the best thing I've ever received." What do you think? The next time I meet him, I might ask, 'Can I come to Buckingham Palace?' He's a wonderful person." And it turns out that William and Jill have something more in common now that the midfielder is a player for Aston Villa, the prince's favourite side. Now she's hoping he'll come to one of her club games, and maybe even bring Princess Charlotte with him. Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the game, William issued a rare personal message from his and Kate's @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, congratulating the Lionesses on their victory. It said: "Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn't be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W."