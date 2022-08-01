Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jimin and J-Hope attends TXT’s Lollapalooza performance

Jimin and J-Hope attends TXT’s Lollapalooza performance

Articles
Advertisement
Jimin and J-Hope attends TXT’s Lollapalooza performance

Jimin and J-Hope attends TXT’s Lollapalooza’s performance

Advertisement
  • Jimin and J-Hope attend TXT’s Lollapalooza performance.
  • TXT honoured the Lollapalooza stage with their performance.
  • The two were singing along while standing close to the barricade.
Advertisement

Jimin and J-Hope attend TXT’s Lollapalooza performance. TXT honoured the Lollapalooza stage with their performance, making history as the first K-Pop group to take the stage.

TXT had the opportunity to perform at Lollapalooza on July 30, and the audience absolutely loved it. When their heroes Jimin & J-Hope showed up in the crowd to enjoy the songs and support the band, their reaction was greatly enhanced.

The two were singing along while standing close to the barricade, which was a heartwarming display for the audience who thought the friendship between the two groups to be quite endearing.

Along with TXT supporters from BTS, numerous ARMYs also turned out to support the boys with their light sticks in the audience.

Surprisingly, Big Hit Music’s founder, Bang Shi Hyuk, was also there in the audience and exuded a strong “supporting father” vibe.

Also Read

At the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards, BTS wins ‘K-Pop Dominance’ and other honors
At the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards, BTS wins ‘K-Pop Dominance’ and other honors

BTS, the global k-pop superstar, made history again on Monday with two...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story