Jimin and J-Hope attends TXT’s Lollapalooza performance

Jimin and J-Hope attend TXT’s Lollapalooza performance.

TXT honoured the Lollapalooza stage with their performance.

The two were singing along while standing close to the barricade.

TXT had the opportunity to perform at Lollapalooza on July 30, and the audience absolutely loved it. When their heroes Jimin & J-Hope showed up in the crowd to enjoy the songs and support the band, their reaction was greatly enhanced.

The two were singing along while standing close to the barricade, which was a heartwarming display for the audience who thought the friendship between the two groups to be quite endearing.

Along with TXT supporters from BTS, numerous ARMYs also turned out to support the boys with their light sticks in the audience.

Surprisingly, Big Hit Music’s founder, Bang Shi Hyuk, was also there in the audience and exuded a strong “supporting father” vibe.

