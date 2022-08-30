Jimmy Fallon and celebrities to appear on Parton’s Mountain Magic

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, will feature a number of famous faces,

As the summer draws to a close and September approaches, we can expect the announcements of Christmas specials to begin pouring in. As audiences prepare to see the ultimate confrontation between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the third and final chapter of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy and Rob Zombie’s feature-length adaptation of The Munsters, the time for us to be inundated with entertainment news pertaining to the most wonderful time of the year is rapidly approaching.

You’ll also be encouraged by this holiday-themed news if you like country music or simply think of Dolly Parton as a national treasure.

The next NBC special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, will feature a number of famous faces, including Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams. Angel Parker, Ana Gasteyer, and Tom Everett Scott will all make an appearance. In the special, Parton will play herself and embark on a mission to share the festive magic she encounters in Dollywood.

The country music singer will be followed by the audience as she hustles to put the play together, dealing with her principal actors, arranging musical pieces, and revealing personal details. Viewers will get to know her very own Three Wise Mountain Men through her reflections on the past, and they’ll help the artist get back on track by pointing out the true spirit of the season. Parton will be prepared to share the holiday enchantment with her fellow cast members once she has finished her trip down memory lane.

Parton has been working with the network since 2015, when she made an appearance alongside Bob Greenblatt, the network’s former executive vice president of entertainment, who played the piano as she sang “I Will Always Love You” and “Coat of Many Colors.” That same year, realizing they had a winning combination on their hands, NBC signed a contract that would see the network and performer collaborating on a number of made-for-TV films, including Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

David Rambo (Empire) is the author of the movie, as previously announced in May. He will executive produce alongside Hudson Hickman, Sam Haskell, and Parton, the latter two of whom will also contribute as writers. Billy Levin will join as the project’s producer, with Warner Bros. Television collaborating with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions on the production. There is no set date for release just yet.

