JK Rowling says social media increases cyberbullying

Harry Potter author JK Rowling spoke out against online bullying.

She said social media is a “gift” for online bullies.

Demonstrators broke into her home last year after her address was posted online.

The Harry Porter author reportedly received criticism after making remarks regarding trans women and even endorsing the controversial author.

The author acknowledged that the websites could be “a lot of fun,” but he also said they could aid those “who wish to behave in a bad way.”

“Those who wish to torment her can have a lot of fun on social media.”

I like the pub argument side of it, she said, adding that it can be entertaining.

For those who are unaware, pro-trans demonstrators broke into the novelist’s home last year after online trolls published her address.

“I make an effort to conduct myself online as I would like people to. Naturally, I’ve never threatened anyone, and I most definitely wouldn’t want somebody to visit their homes or do anything similar, the author stated.

