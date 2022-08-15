Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
JK Rowling tweets that police had been informed about online threat

JK Rowling tweets that police had been informed about online threat

Articles
Advertisement
JK Rowling tweets that police had been informed about online threat

JK Rowling tweets that police had been informed about online threat

Advertisement
  • JK Rowling tweets that police had been informed about the online threat.
  • Scottish police announced on Sunday that they were looking into an alleged “online threat” against J.K.
  • The author tweeted that police had been notified.
Advertisement

JK Rowling tweets that police had been informed about the online threats. London, Scottish police announced on Sunday that they were looking into an alleged “online threat” against J.K, the author of the Harry Potter series.

A Police Scotland spokesman stated, “We have received a report of an internet threat, and officers are conducting inquiries.”

The 57-year-old author tweeted on Friday as the news of Rushdie’s attack in New York state spread that she was “feeling really sick right now.”

A user tweeted “Don’t worry you are next” in response. Rowling tweeted a screenshot of the response and pleaded for “any hope of some support” from Twitter administrators.

On Sunday, it appeared that the tweet had been deleted. Additionally, the author tweeted that police had been notified.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Putin compares Russia and JK Rowling
Putin compares Russia and JK Rowling

Forget the atrocities, Russia is receiving a terrible name in Ukraine because...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story