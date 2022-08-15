JK Rowling tweets that police had been informed about online threat

Scottish police announced on Sunday that they were looking into an alleged “online threat” against J.K.

The author tweeted that police had been notified.

JK Rowling tweets that police had been informed about the online threats. London, Scottish police announced on Sunday that they were looking into an alleged “online threat” against J.K, the author of the Harry Potter series.

A Police Scotland spokesman stated, “We have received a report of an internet threat, and officers are conducting inquiries.”

The 57-year-old author tweeted on Friday as the news of Rushdie’s attack in New York state spread that she was “feeling really sick right now.”

A user tweeted “Don’t worry you are next” in response. Rowling tweeted a screenshot of the response and pleaded for “any hope of some support” from Twitter administrators.

On Sunday, it appeared that the tweet had been deleted. Additionally, the author tweeted that police had been notified.

Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2022

