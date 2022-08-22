Jlo and Ben Affleck wedding: another guest rushed to the hospital

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, , wed once more on Saturday in a spectacular ceremony in Georgia.

A month after exchanging vows in a low-key wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, two of Hollywood’s most adored celebrity couples, wed once more on Saturday in a spectacular ceremony in Georgia.

A guest from J.Lo and Affleck’s wedding ceremony was reportedly brought to the hospital in an ambulance while images from the opulent ceremony have taken over the internet.

According to reports, an unnamed male wedding guest was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after it was seen at 8:45 p.m. at Affleck’s property’s guest-check-in security entry. His health status is unknown.

This is the second time a health emergency has caused Affleck and Lopez’s Georgia wedding to be postponed. Christopher Anne Boldt, the mother of the Gone Girl actress, was brought to the hospital on Friday after sustaining a leg injury.

Affleck’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, as well as Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, all 14 years old, who served as the bride and groom’s attendants, were present at the high-profile wedding ceremony.

Along with George Clooney, Matt Damon, Jane Fonda, and others attended the wedding. Life coach Jay Shetty officiated the nuptials.

