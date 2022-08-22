Jlo and Ben Affleck wedding details inside

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said their “I do’s” for the second time in a gorgeous and very romantic wedding

The couple’s children, whom they share with their ex-partners, attended the wedding, which was earlier celebrated in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

The ceremony, which was officiated by life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty, as previously reported by a number of media sources

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said their “I do’s” for the second time in a gorgeous and very romantic wedding at his estate in Georgia surrounded by their loved ones.

The couple’s children, whom they share with their ex-partners, attended the wedding, which was earlier celebrated in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Jlo twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 14, and Affleck kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 were present at their parent’s wedding

The ceremony, which was officiated by life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty, as previously reported by a number of media sources, was a star-studded affair with the couple’s artist pals in attendance.

“At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water,” an insider told E! News. “It was very romantic and classic.”

“They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away. J.Lo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all,” the source shared.

Advertisement

All of the attendees at the all-white wedding, which the Marry Me actor and the Argo actor hosted, as well as the bride and groom themselves, defied norms. Advertisement In a stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown with a feather skirt, a magnificent ruffled train, and short sleeves in a figure-hugging design, Lopez stole the show. Affleck, in contrast, looked dapper in a similar white tuxedo jacket, black slacks, and black shoes. Advertisement The guest list for the three-day ceremony included Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Jason Mewes, a.k.a. Jay and Silent Bob, plus agent Patrick Whitesell and wife Pia Miller and Jimmy Kimmel. The guests were entertained with a gorgeous firework display and live music at the event. Also Read

Advertisement