Jogi Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh as Jogi support his family in Delhi riots

The teaser of Jogi starring Diljit Dosanjh has just dropped on YouTube.

The film is all set to stream on Netflix in September

. It showcases the tale of a young Sikh man, who gets caught up in the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi.

In a new visit with Hindustan Times, Diljit talked about the film Jogi and said that the subject is extremely near his heart. He said, “The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I have grown up hearing about real life experiences and stories about the riots and the era. In fact, I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story.”

The film was shot during the COVID 19 pandemic and Diljit, in a similar visit uncovered that its debut on OTT is a right move as it will contact many individuals.

The film likewise stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Hiten Tejwani. Coordinated by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will deliver on September 16 on Netflix.

