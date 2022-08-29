John Abraham revealed title of his upcoming movie ‘100%’

On social media, John Abraham revealed his new movie, “100%.”

On social media, John Abraham revealed his new movie, “100%.” The “Desi Boyz” actor surprised fans by announcing a new film on Instagram. He released a video with the movie’s plot details.

The movie’s genre and cast are revealed in the video. 20% Comedy, 20% Romance, 20% Confusion, 20% Music, 20% Action, collectively we’re 100%, read the images.

He added, “Sharing the video, “A hilarious comedy with lots of action, music, and spies! We promise to always be entertaining! Diwali in 2023 will be much greater! Do you feel ready?” The family-friendly movie “100%,” produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala, stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

The Sajid Khan movie, which is set in the chaotic world of espionage and against the backdrop of the grand Indian wedding, looks to be a joyride full of mayhem, comedy, and action!

The movie is scheduled to begin production in early 2023 with a Diwali 2023 release date (/topic/release-in-diwali2023). Presenting “100%,” a Guilty By Association Media production, is Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Amar Butala and is directed by Sajid Khan.

However, the actor was most recently spotted in the movie “Ek Villain Returns” alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. The movie, which debuted on July 29, is a follow-up to Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh’s 2014 success, Ek Villain.