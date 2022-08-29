John Abraham, Riteish, Nora preparing to make Diwali special

Sajid Khan film is expected to hit the floors in early 2023.

The film is slated to release in Diwali 2023, it will be a family entertainment.

John Abraham is grabbing attention since his film with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan has been reported. Indeed, today John has taken to his Instagram handle once more to report another film.

Makers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala hold hands for a family performer named 100 percent featuring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

The Sajid Khan film, set against the background of the large Indian wedding and the insane universe of spies, vows to be a drive around loaded with parody, activity and turmoil.

Expected to raise a ruckus around town in mid 2023, the film is scheduled to deliver in Diwali 2023.

Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham shared the main look of the film. Albeit the vibe of the entertainers has not been unveiled in the primary look, yet we bet fans will hop with euphoria subsequent to hearing this declaration.

The video says ‘20% Comedy, 20% Romance, 20% Confusion, 20% Music, 20% Action, together we’re 100 percent’. Sharing this video, John stated, “A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! Diwali 2023 just got bigger!! Are you ready??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

As of late, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a movement posted of Pathana including John Abraham.

The movement banner starts with a delayed bomb ticking and blasting to make a monstrous fire which then clears and John Abraham shows up in the edge.

He looks neat in earthy colored pants and a white tee and grasps a gun. He has an extraordinary look all over and gazes directly into the camera.

Pathaan discharges in venues on the 25th of January one year from now.

The energy encompassing the film is extremely high. John Abraham, who was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns, aside from Pathaan, will be found in Tehran and Tariq. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan co-featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-featuring Taapsee Pannu.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s quick next after Pathaan, Fighter, co-featuring Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, Hindi variation of The Intern and a diverse Hollywood romantic comedy which will carry out the following year.

