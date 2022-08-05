John legend confesses about not being friends with Kanye West

John Legend reveals that Kanye West has become too much for Legend to handle after his 2020 Presidential bid

Speaking to a magazine for the “The Axe Files” podcast with David Axelrod, Legend confessed they were not “friends as much as we used to be.”

Legend added that “we publicly disagreed on his running for office and supporting Trump.”

Advertisement

John Legend reveals that he and Kanye West are no longer friends.

Kanye West has become ‘too much’ for him to handle since his 2020 presidential bid.

Speaking to to a magazine for the “The Axe Files” podcast with David Axelrod, Legend confessed they were not “friends as much as we used to be.”

Legend added that “we publicly disagreed on his running for office and supporting Trump.”

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons,” Legend said.

“I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly,” he said.

Advertisement

“Like, he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get,” Legend said of Ye.