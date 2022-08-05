Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
John legend confesses about not being friends with Kanye West

John legend confesses about not being friends with Kanye West

Articles
Advertisement
John legend confesses about not being friends with Kanye West

John legend confesses about not being friends with Kanye West

Advertisement
  • John Legend reveals that Kanye West has become too much for Legend to handle after his 2020 Presidential bid
  • Speaking to a magazine  for the “The Axe Files” podcast with David Axelrod, Legend confessed they were not “friends as much as we used to be.”
  • Legend added that “we publicly disagreed on his running for office and supporting Trump.”
Advertisement

John Legend reveals that he and Kanye West are no longer friends.

Kanye West has become ‘too much’ for him to handle since his 2020 presidential bid.

Speaking to to a magazine  for the “The Axe Files” podcast with David Axelrod, Legend confessed they were not “friends as much as we used to be.”

Legend added that “we publicly disagreed on his running for office and supporting Trump.”

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America — for understandable reasons,” Legend said.

“I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly,” he said.

Advertisement

“Like, he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get,” Legend said of Ye.

Also Read

Chrissy Teigen flaunts her beautiful legs in lovely black gown as she joins husband John Legend for dinner in London
Chrissy Teigen flaunts her beautiful legs in lovely black gown as she joins husband John Legend for dinner in London

Chrissy Teigen showed off her toned legs in a black dress with...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story