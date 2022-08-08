Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s defamation trial made headlines worldwide due to its televised court hearings

The Heard-Depp defamation trial will be reenacted for the show.

The episode will be shown when the 24th season of Law & Order: SVU comes back in September.

Mariska Hargitay and Julia Goldani Telles are seen leaving a courtroom with fans.

The explosive defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made news all over the world because the court hearings were shown on TV.

Now, the high-profile, exciting trial will be back on TV in the new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a long-running crime show.

New pictures from the set show that the cast is working on an episode in New York City that seems to be a reenactment of the Heard-Depp trial.

In the photos, Det. Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, is also seen leaving a courtroom with Julia Goldani Telles, who plays a famous woman.

Fans with signs that say “Team Austin,” “Team Kelsey,” and “I Stand With Austin” surround the two. Some of the signs support Kelsey (the name of the celebrity), while others support Austin (presumably her ex).

Also, nothing has been said about what will happen in the next episodes. When the 24th season of Law & Order: SVU comes back in September, the episode will be shown.