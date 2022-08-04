Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s battle takes new turn

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s battle takes new turn

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s battle takes new turn

Johnny Depp’s ‘darker side’ leaves fans ‘speechless’

Advertisement
  • Johnny Depp kicked Amber Heard according to his assistant.
  • It was revealed through the messages sent in 2014.
  • Nearly 6000 sealed pages of the case were made public.
Advertisement

In text conversations that were deleted from the former couple’s defamation trial, assistant of Johnny Depp admitted that the actor allegedly “kicked” Amber Heard in the head.

According to a report, nearly 6,000 previously sealed pages in the case – which made headlines across the world as it was aired for weeks – were made public over the weekend.

Messages allegedly sent in 2014 by Depp’s former assistant Stephen Deuters described how the actor allegedly kicked Amber Heard on a private jet.

“If someone was truly honest with him about how bad it really was, he would be appalled,” Deuters reportedly texted Ms Heard about Mr Depp.

“I’m sad he does not have a better way to really know the severity of his actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, I remember them in full, in full detail, everything that happened. He was appalled, when I told him he kicked you, he cried.”

Also Read

Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute
Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute

Karen Gillan picks Amber's side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard's dispute....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was "hopeless" and considered a life without acting
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story