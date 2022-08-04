Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s battle takes new turn

Johnny Depp kicked Amber Heard according to his assistant.

It was revealed through the messages sent in 2014.

Nearly 6000 sealed pages of the case were made public.

Advertisement

In text conversations that were deleted from the former couple’s defamation trial, assistant of Johnny Depp admitted that the actor allegedly “kicked” Amber Heard in the head.

According to a report, nearly 6,000 previously sealed pages in the case – which made headlines across the world as it was aired for weeks – were made public over the weekend.

Messages allegedly sent in 2014 by Depp’s former assistant Stephen Deuters described how the actor allegedly kicked Amber Heard on a private jet.

“If someone was truly honest with him about how bad it really was, he would be appalled,” Deuters reportedly texted Ms Heard about Mr Depp.

“I’m sad he does not have a better way to really know the severity of his actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, I remember them in full, in full detail, everything that happened. He was appalled, when I told him he kicked you, he cried.”

Also Read Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute Karen Gillan picks Amber's side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard's dispute....