Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: The petition is quickly approaching the million mark

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: The petition is quickly approaching the million mark

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: The petition is quickly approaching the million mark

Johnny Depp takes sudden break from social media

Advertisement
  • As Depp prepares to file an appeal with Amber Heard, a campaign to get him back for Pirates of the Caribbean is  reaching one million 
  • The petition currently has over 876,780 signatures, and if it reaches 1,000,000 signatures.
  • it will become one of the most signed petitions, demonstrating that Johnny Depp fans are anxious for him to return as Jack Sparrow.
Advertisement

As Johnny Depp prepares to file an appeal with his ex-wife Amber Heard, a campaign to get him back for Pirates of the Caribbean season 6 is rapidly reaching one million signatures.

The petition currently has over 876,780 signatures, and if it reaches 1,000,000 signatures, it will become one of the most signed petitions, demonstrating that  Depp fans are anxious for him to return as Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow: Petition fast approaching million mark

According to some sources, Disney is planning two separate Pirates of the Caribbean films, although neither appears to star Johnny Depp.

Depp has played Captain Jack Sparrow in all of the previous Pirates of the Caribbean films.

He has been in this capacity since 2003.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story