As Johnny Depp prepares to file an appeal with his ex-wife Amber Heard, a campaign to get him back for Pirates of the Caribbean season 6 is rapidly reaching one million signatures.

The petition currently has over 876,780 signatures, and if it reaches 1,000,000 signatures, it will become one of the most signed petitions, demonstrating that Depp fans are anxious for him to return as Jack Sparrow.

According to some sources, Disney is planning two separate Pirates of the Caribbean films, although neither appears to star Johnny Depp.

Depp has played Captain Jack Sparrow in all of the previous Pirates of the Caribbean films.

He has been in this capacity since 2003.

