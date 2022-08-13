Johnny Depp brands an ‘easily manipulated’ and ‘gullible’ man.

Johnny Depp The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has recently been referred to as ‘gullible’ and ‘easily influenced.

Former private investigator Paul Barresi made this assertion during one of his appearances with Law and Crime Network.

For those who are unaware, this private investigator worked closely with Amber Heard to establish that Johnny Depp was a “abuser,” but she fired him after he failed to produce any evidence.

Years later, the PI finally made the decision to publicly address the professional dynamic.

With regard to Mr. Depp’s credulity, he made some startling disclosures, and he was even cited as saying, “Johnny grew up to be a guy who is easily manipulated.”

Remember that “Everyone that said wonderful things about Johnny, they all had bad and terrible things to say about Amber,” in particular.

Barresi revealed, “One of Johnny’s best friends, Jonathan Shaw, a tattoo artist, said I don’t want to talk about Amber,” when recalling a chat with the actor’s companion.

The friend also threatened Amber, saying, “The only thing I will help that gold-digging exclamation point do is low the gun she used to blow her [expletive] brains out.”

Barresi unintentionally ended up having a lot of problems as a result of all of this, and he even acknowledged that “It troubled me.”

