Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose wins hearts in new series

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp who is continuing her father’s acting career, has unveiled a new trailer for her upcoming drama series.

The 23-year-old Lily-Rose Depp posted a new trailer for HBO’s The Idol on Instagram.

She posted the trailer with caption, “From the gutters of Hollywood @theidol COMING SOON.”

Lily-Rose plays Jocelyn, a budding music star, in the drama series, which will include six episodes.

The Weeknd, a Canadian singer, also appears in the drama.

The Idol centers on the romance between a rising pop artist and a cult leader.

According to the Daily Mail, it is planned to debut later this year.