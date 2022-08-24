Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose wins hearts in new series

Johnny Depp is pleased with his daughter Lily-Rose
Lily-Rose Depp, is following in the footsteps of her father in acting....
Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp who is continuing her father’s acting career, has unveiled a new trailer for her upcoming drama series.
The 23-year-old Lily-Rose Depp posted a new trailer for HBO’s The Idol on Instagram.
She posted the trailer with caption, “From the gutters of Hollywood @theidol COMING SOON.”
Lily-Rose plays Jocelyn, a budding music star, in the drama series, which will include six episodes.
The Weeknd, a Canadian singer, also appears in the drama.
The Idol centers on the romance between a rising pop artist and a cult leader.
According to the Daily Mail, it is planned to debut later this year.
