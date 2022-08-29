Johnny Depp follows Adam Waldman instead of Camille.

Depp’s former attorney commented on the video of the actor’s unexpected presence at the MTV Music Video Awards.

Waldman is a well-known American attorney and lobbyist.

Johnny Depp is now following the lawyer Adam Waldman who was fired instead of Camille who aided him in winning the slander lawsuit.

Adam Waldman, Johnny Depp’s former attorney, was one of several people who commented on the video of the actor’s unexpected presence at the MTV Music Video Awards.

Waldman is a well-known American attorney and lobbyist. He previously acted as Depp’s attorney during his divorce procedures. After a court discovered that he was disclosing sensitive information, he was later fired from Depp’s legal team.

One of the few individuals Depp follows on Instagram is the attorney. Depp does not follow Camille Vasquez, the attorney who supported Amber Heard in winning her slander claim.

Vasquez doesn’t use Instagram, claim reports.

