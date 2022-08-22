Johnny Depp is pleased with his daughter Lily-Rose

- Lily-Rose Depp, is following in the footsteps of her father in acting.
- Lily-Rose, 23, posted a new trailer for her upcoming HBO drama series The Idol on Instagram.
- She posted the trailer with caption, “From the gutters of Hollywood @theidol COMING SOON.”
Johnny Depp must be feeling proud of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who is following in the footsteps of her father in acting.
Lily-Rose, 23, posted a new trailer for her upcoming HBO drama series The Idol on Instagram.
She posted the trailer with caption, “From the gutters of Hollywood @theidol COMING SOON.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Lily-Rose portrays Jocelyn, a budding music star, in the drama series, which will include six episodes.
The Weeknd, a Canadian singer, also appears in the drama.
The relationship between a cult leader and a rising pop singer is the central theme of “The Idol.”
According to the Daily Mail, it is planned to debut later this year.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.