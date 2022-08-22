Johnny Depp is pleased with his daughter Lily-Rose

  • Lily-Rose Depp, is following in the footsteps of her father in acting.
  • Lily-Rose, 23, posted a new trailer for her upcoming HBO drama series The Idol on Instagram.
  • She posted the trailer with caption, “From the gutters of Hollywood @theidol COMING SOON.”
Johnny Depp must be feeling proud of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, who is following in the footsteps of her father in acting.

Lily-Rose, 23, posted a new trailer for her upcoming HBO drama series The Idol on Instagram.

She posted the trailer with caption, “From the gutters of Hollywood @theidol COMING SOON.”

 

Lily-Rose portrays Jocelyn, a budding music star, in the drama series, which will include six episodes.

The Weeknd, a Canadian singer, also appears in the drama.

The relationship between a cult leader and a rising pop singer is the central theme of “The Idol.”

According to the Daily Mail, it is planned to debut later this year.

