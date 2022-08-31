Advertisement
Articles
Johnny Depp losing support from celebrities

Johnny Depp

  • Depp’s surprise attendance at the MTV Video Music Awards has failed to spark reactions.
  • Italy’s Asia Argento was the lone actor who liked.
  • The story came just as the actor had begun focused on his career.
Reportedly, numerous celebrities erased their “likes” from an Instagram post published by Johnny Depp after his defamation lawsuit victory against Amber Heard.

The story arrived just as the actor had begun focused on his career and was participating in numerous music performances.

Following his court victory, the actor earned a large number of Instagram followers.

Depp’s surprise attendance at the MTV Video Music Awards has failed to spark reactions from the majority of his prominent Instagram followers.

After he released a video of his presence at the awards, no actor or musician on his extensive list of Hollywood fans liked or commented on it.

Italy’s Asia Argento was the lone actor who liked his tweet.

