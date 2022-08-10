Johnny Depp losing support from Hollywood celebs

Johnny Depp appears in a new Dior commercial as the face of Sauvage
Johnny Depp has agreed to sign a new contract with the luxury...
Days after it was revealed that a number of celebrities had removed their likes from the post-trial statement of Johnny Depp on Instagram, it has been seen that his entertainment industry followers are hesitant to respond to his Instagram postings.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Although his recent posts have garnered millions of likes, no notable celebrity has responded to them.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
International news agency revealed earlier this month that other celebrities erased their likes two months after he emerged victorious from his defamation legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
After the decision was handed down, Depp, who had received an outpouring of support on social media throughout the trial, posted a message to Instagram in which he stated that the “jury gave me my life back.”
The Instagram image received more than 19 million likes, and numerous celebrities were among those who expressed their support via social media.
Reddit users reportedly compiled a list of celebrities who liked the post following the judgement, as reported by Newsweek. This list is currently being used to compare whose likes on the post have survived.
According to a Twitter thread supplied by a fan of Heard, the likes of celebrities Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, and Joey King have disappeared from Depp’s post.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.