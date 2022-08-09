Johnny Depp maybe losing public support

Johnny Depp’s career appears to be in jeopardy for a while

After winning the defamation case against Amber Heard in June, Johnny Depp made a celebratory statement that garnered a tonne of support from fans, friends, and fellow actors in the business.

The Hollywood star’s tweet received hundreds of comments, many of which were made by other renowned people, and about 20 million likes.

But after a secret cache of information that couldn’t be used in court was revealed last week, some well-known celebrities apparently changed their minds and stopped publicly endorsing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

One among the people who admired Depp’s post-trial comments was supermodel Bella Hadid. If that is the case, it is no longer possible to see that today.

According to reports, Sophie Turner, a prominent celebrity and Game of Thrones star, also deleted her like from the post.

Advertisement

According to a list created by Reddit users, the post was also initially liked by celebrities including Elle Fanning, Jennifer Coolidge, and Orlando Bloom; however, their names are no longer displayed next to it.

Naomi Campbell, Emma Roberts, Paris Hilton, Dominic Fike, and Jennifer Aniston have all maintained their likes and/or supporting comments on Johnny Depp’s post.

Also Read Amber Heard is terrified of infuriating Johnny Depp Heard is reportedly concerned about making any additional revelations or filing legal...