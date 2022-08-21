Johnny Depp set to make appearance at MTV VMA

Johnny Depp will make a special appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Depp, will dress up as the iconic Moonman for the award ceremony.

The news comes after Depp was cast as King Louis XV in the historical love story Jeanne du Barry.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp is pursuing one career opportunity after the next

This year, the 59-year-old star will make a special appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Depp, known for his eccentric on-screen characters, will dress up as the iconic Moonman for the award ceremony.

According to TMZ, he will “show face at some point during the award show’s broadcast.”

The news comes after Depp was cast as King Louis XV in the historical love story Jeanne du Barry.

Depp recently demonstrated his popularity among fans by winning a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The father-of-two wrote a lengthy note on Instagram to thank his fans for their unwavering support.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. Now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” Depp wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson allegedly traded young girls? Text conversations between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson about intimate relations with...