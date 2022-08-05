Johnny Depp threatens Elon Musk 

Johnny Depp allegedly had some harsh words for Elon Musk.

Johnny Depp allegedly had some harsh words for Amber Heard’s “washed up has been” fling Elon Musk.

The text contained a lengthy rant from the Pirates actor, as well as threatening anecdotes about Amber Heard and Elon Musk.

Where he accused Amber of having “begged for total global humiliation” he accused the Tesla founder of being a “washed up has been.”

An extract from his message even included a threat that read, “Come see me face to face…I’ll show him things he’s never seen before… Like, the other side of his [explective] when I slice it off.”

GRAPHIC: Rottenborn reads this text sent from #JohnnyDepp on 8/15/16 presumably about #AmberHeard. “She’s begging for total global humiliation….She’s gonna get it.” pic.twitter.com/mJIs98mMbT — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 25, 2022

