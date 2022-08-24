Johnny Depp’s attorney Vasquez discusses her new status

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has gained instant fame.

Depp’s agent recently spoke about his experience of becoming famous.

Amber Heard’s claims that she was dating Depp as well.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lives have undoubtedly changed since the conclusion of their widely publicized defamation case, but Camille Vasquez, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s attorney, has gained instant fame.

Vasquez, who is Depp’s agent, recently shared his experiences becoming famous. “I feel like there are elements of my life that I have a responsibility to share with fans or people, especially young ladies who have come forward,” the attorney said in an interview with the Beverly Hills Bar Association.

Added her: “I appreciate how inspirational you are. for assisting me during a trying moment. or encouraging me to return to school. I have a strong sense of obligation to them to carry on my good work and serve as an example for them.”

It appears that Depp’s lawyer is more concerned with serving as a good role model than with becoming a star.

The lawyer continued in the same interview by stating that despite the numerous changes she is going through, there are a lot of things that remain the same: “I mean, my family and I are undoubtedly very close. Good legal work is something I enjoy doing. Naturally, I enjoy working with my coworkers, especially Ben [Chew].”

Vasquez addressed the claims that she was dating Depp as well, labelling them “sexist” and “disappointing.”

Advertisement

As Amber Heard doesn’t seem to be keeping quiet and has switched her legal team for the upcoming legal battle with Depp and his attorneys, Camille Vasquez will continue to be in the public eye.

Also Read Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ for VMAs as ‘Moonman’ “Comeback-ready” After much speculation, Johnny Depp has announced that he will make an...