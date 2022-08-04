Johnny Depp’s ‘darker side’ leaves fans ‘speechless’

The “actor’s mean side” is displayed in unsealed court documents with unredacted remarks from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

After dedicated supporters paid $3,000 for copies, the records were released; nevertheless, it appears that this decision backfired.

While many fans first intended for this action to be used to dig out dirt on Amber, they instead encountered a darker side of the Pirates star.

An excerpt continues to reveal how Depp intended to use nude photos and evidence from Amber’s claimed escort days against her in court.

Johnny Depp fans paid $3k to unseal the court documents just to get dirt on Amber, but ended up unintentionally exposing Depp and information he tried to keep private instead. A thread 🧵🪡 pic.twitter.com/NzH8eD1yJI — chateau bunny (@cocainecross) July 30, 2022

In addition to the accusations of sexual assault using an alcohol bottle, it also details other allegations against Depp, such as his own struggles with erectile problems.