Johnny Depp’s unexpected VMAs appearance

  • Johnny Depp’s performance as a floating astronaut hovering above the audience at the MTV Video Music Awards
  • the video uploaded on social media on Sunday, drawing in thousands of viewers.
  • Depp made brief quips during the live ceremony while his visage was digitally inserted into the spaceman’s helmet
Johnny Depp’s performance as a floating astronaut hovering above the audience at the MTV Video Music Awards was uploaded on social media on Sunday, drawing in thousands of viewers.

 

 

Depp made brief quips during the live ceremony while his visage was digitally inserted into the spaceman’s helmet that served as the model for the VMAs Moon Person statue.

“I needed the work,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star joked at the start of the show.

Later in the ceremony, Depp said he was available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.”

