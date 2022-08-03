Jojo Siwa’s mom slams Candace Cameron Bure amid beef with teen celeb

Jojo Siwa’s mom slams Candace Cameron Bure amid beef with a teen celeb.

Jessalynn Siwa is stepping up to defend her daughter.

Jessalynn attacked the Fuller House actor in her Instagram story

Advertisement

Jojo Siwa’s mom defends the adolescent pop sensation amid an internet spat with Candace Cameron Bure.

The adolescent celebrities’ mother Jessalynn Siwa is stepping up to defend her daughter after Candace Cameron Bure allegedly responded to Jojo Siwa’s claim that she is the “rudest celebrity” she has ever met by posting a Bible scripture.

On Monday, Jessalynn attacked the Fuller House actor in her Instagram story and called out the public figure for faking it.

Bure uploaded a Bible translation on her Instagram story last month in response to Siwa’s revelation, which led to rumours that the actress was subtly disputing the claims. “Trust in the Lord always, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” said the Bible text.

Mommy Siwa took control in response to Bure’s response to Siwa’s TikTok, writing on her Instagram, “At the end of the day… it’s about how you treat people. Kindness that is sincere and true always has a big impact.

It’s extremely simple to mention a Bible verse when everyone is watching, but morals are what you have when no one is watching, continued Siwa’s mother. Bure apologized to Siwa after sharing her first Bible verse, but Siwa later revealed on social media that Bure had omitted details of their conversation.

Advertisement

This led Bure to share a second Bible verse that said, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than ourselves.”

Prior to this, Jessalynn provided more information about the encounter between Jojo and Bure in 2016 that sparked the initial beef on Monday. “Oh, my God, I love you so much, Jojo was like when she ran into [Cameron Bure.

Please allow us to take a selfie,'” the Dance Moms alumna said. “And she was like, ‘Not now,'” she continued. Possibly later. “Not now, maybe later,” verbatim. “She just couldn’t be bothered,” she continued. I’m not sure what happened, but isn’t it amusing how people treat you when you don’t know what’s going on?