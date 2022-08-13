Joker 2: Lady Gaga received $10 million salary for Joaquin Phoenix

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release in the US on October 4, 2024.

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will reprise their roles as Joker and Harley Quinn.

Zazie Beetz is reportedly in negotiations to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond.

As indicated by Variety, Lady Gaga will be bringing back home a strong compensation of USD 10 million for Joker: Folie à Deux. Then again, it was recently announced that both Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips will get USD 20 million paydays, individually, for Joker 2.

Curiously, Phoenix’s Joker 2 compensation was expanded dramatically from his USD 4.5 million compensation for Joker, which proceeded to turn into the most elevated netting R-evaluated film ever with a worldwide film industry complete of a stunning USD 1.07 billion.

The 2019 delivery is additionally the main R-evaluated film to join the billion-dollar film industry club!

For the unversed, Joker: Folie à Deux will be a melodic, more A Star Is Born than In the Heights. With the cast and chief bringing back home enormous really takes a look at close by the expense of delivering confounded melodic groupings, the creation spending plan for Joker: Folie à Deux is accepted generally to be USD 150 million, instead of the USD 55-70 million financial plan of Joker.

We can hardly stand by to see for Joker and Harley Quinn’s turbulent enchantment unfurl in Joker: Folie à Deux!

Might it be said that you are eager to see Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Joker and Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux? Share your energy with Pinkvilla in the remarks area underneath.

In the mean time, Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to deliver in the US on October 4, 2024.

