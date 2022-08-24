Julia Fox is being criticized for allegedly supporting child labor.

This week, the single mother of one gave advice to other parents on her TikTok about saving money for kids. Instead, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend advised kids to use a mini-mop.

“Because I have a son, specifically, I don’t want him to expect that women are just going to clean up after him and do everything for him,” Fox admitted. “I saw that my whole life, even in my own family, and that stops with me.”

She added that “the idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on s–t that’s not really teaching your kid anything.”

Fox continued and asked people to “buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom” to teach them life skills at an early age.

Advertisement

Fox created the impression that she is supporting child labour with her words. After receiving online criticism, the Uncut Gems actress wrote: “Oh my god, you guys are really acting like I said that kids should be working. That’s not what I said. I said that kids need to learn skills,”Fox clarified.